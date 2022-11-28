How Queen Camilla Bucked Tradition And Eliminated A Key Palace Role

Now that they are king and queen consort, Charles III and Camilla are changing the monarchy to fit their needs. For instance, the royal couple intends to stay at Clarence House, rather than living at Buckingham Palace. While the palace has been the British monarch's London home since 1837, a royal source told The Times that the king "doesn't see it as a viable future home or a house that's fit for purpose in the modern world." Instead, the king wants to give the public more opportunities and access to visit the palace as well as other royal homes.

In addition, Charles' accession to the throne after the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II also resulted in a reassessment of palace staffing. The Guardian reported that up to 20 personnel who worked directly with the late queen were likely to lose their jobs. However, a Clarence House Spokesman noted that where possible, they would try to "to identify alternative roles for the greatest number of staff."

Like the king, Camilla favors a slimmed-down entourage. As part of her new role, the queen consort is relying on her current private secretary and her new equerry, Major Ollie Plunkett, per the Daily Mail. Equerries are individuals from the military who serve as advisors and assistants to senior royals (via Metro). While she has an equerry, Camilla has decided to forego the equerry's traditional counterpart, the lady-in-waiting.