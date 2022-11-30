How To Make Sure Your Amazon Holiday Packages Are On Your Doorstep On Time

With less than a month left until Christmas, it's now or never if you want to order some gifts for your loved ones, like the home chefs. The past two years have been especially tough for the shipping industry as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted air and maritime transportation. That led to significant delays in product shipment and unhappy customers waiting long periods of time to get their products. While there has been a significant recovery from those days, the shipping industry is still more expensive and congested than in pre-COVID times, via Freightos.

Even those who shop online through Amazon should beware. The e-shopping platform gained popularity thanks to its one and two-day shipping guarantees available with the Amazon Prime subscription. However, the retailer hasn't kept up with its shipping promises in many cases and is now even being sued by a San Diego couple for "false advertisement," per CBS8. Even without factoring in the holidays, around "11% of Americans have had at least one package stolen from their home" in 2021, according to a September 2021 Consumer Reports survey.

To avoid any inconveniences here is some advice to increase your chances of getting your Amazon packages on time.