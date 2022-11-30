Why The Resignation Of Queen Elizabeth's Former Aide Has Twitter Defending Meghan And Harry

Lady Susan Hussey — who served Queen Elizabeth II as her lady-in-waiting for more than 60 years – resigned from her honorary role after making racist comments to Ngozi Fulani, CEO and founder of the women's anti-violence charity Sistah Space, during a charity event at Buckingham Palace.

Fulani shared the exchange on Twitter with the caption: "Mixed feelings about yesterday's visit to Buckingham Palace. 10 mins after arriving, a member of staff, Lady SH, approached me, moved my hair to see my name badge. The conversation below took place. The rest of the event is a blur."

Lady Susan Hussey asked Fulani, a British national, what part of Africa she was from, and refused answers Fulani gave to the contrary.

Fulani told the Independent, "I was in shock after it happened and anybody who knows me knows I don't take this kind of nonsense," per the BBC. "But I had to consider so many things. As a Black person, I found myself in this place where I wanted to say something but what happened would automatically be seen as my fault, it would bring [my charity] Sistah Space down," she said.

Per Al Jazeera, a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said, "We take this incident extremely seriously and have investigated immediately to establish the full details," and the palace has reached out to Fulani. In an interview with LBC, however, Fulani said that while nobody has reached out to her, she would be open to a conversation, per Twitter.