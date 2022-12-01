How Prince William Paid Tribute To The Late Queen Upon His Arrival In Boston

It's been a busy week for William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales as the royal couple makes the rounds in Boston ahead of the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony on December 2. William and Catherine are in town to promote the climate change initiative he founded in 2020 (via The New York Times). This year, the organization will award a whopping $6 million to five entrepreneurs working to combat the climate crisis.

As a source told People, the upcoming event — the second of its kind, with each slated to take place on an annual basis — is like William's own personal "Super Bowl." Reportedly, the royal couple was "both extremely excited for the visit," with the insider sharing, "They feel and appreciate the warmth and excitement of the American people for their return to the U.S. and are really looking forward to meeting as many folks as possible."

Alongside spreading the word about the great work the Earthshot Prize recipients are doing, William also took a moment to pay tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II.