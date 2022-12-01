What Is The 'No Color' Hair Color Trend?
You've probably heard of "no makeup" makeup. The timeless look that never goes out of style is especially trending as a part of the "clean-girl" look (per Vogue). This minimalist style places emphasis on your natural features by using skin tints and cream makeup to bring out the glow in your skin, in addition to using a brow gel to create fluffy brows and naturally-defined lashes by using serum mascara. Well, there's a new trend that's along the same lines — enter "no color" hair color.
According to Byrdie, this trend is one you're going to especially have to try now that we're headed to winter. "No color" hair color is bound to add a boost to your complexion, which is great considering this is the time of the year our skin tends to lose its glow from the lack of sun and moisture. Additionally, just like your skin, your hair can also end up looking dull in the winter as the weather turns colder and dryer, per Function of Beauty. Adding some color is an easy way to bring life back into your hair and turn lifeless strands into luscious lucks (via Allure).
The trend highlights the best version of yourself
Staying true to yourself and going natural has become quite the trend this year. Consider this a sign to go au naturel with your hair as well. "No color" hair color consists of going one or two shades darker and warmer than your natural color, per Byrdie. According to hair colorist Rita Hazan, the end result is a classic look that elevates your hair color to a more sophisticated tone. And the good news is it's low-maintenance when compared to bolder pandemic trends like pink hair. So it'll result in less damaged hair, as bleach isn't necessary. Yes — you can get saturated color and glossy locks at the same time.
All you really need for upkeep is a shampoo and conditioner that is color-safe, as well as a gloss treatment. Cosmopolitan recommends the Shu Uemura Art of Hair Color Lustre Hair Treatment Masque as a color-protecting mask that can add a glass-like shine. Another great glossing treatment option is the Kerastase Chroma Absolu High Shine Gloss Treatment for Color-Treated Hair, which strengthens your hair thanks to lactic acid, creating a protective barrier around the hair strands.
Hazan told Byrdie, "The color is formulated using a range of neutral tones, so it will match any color from blonde to deep brunette, resulting in a one-size-fits-all color that's sophisticated and chic." So what are you waiting for? Go ahead and book that hair appointment for the chicest color this season.