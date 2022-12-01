What Is The 'No Color' Hair Color Trend?

Staying true to yourself and going natural has become quite the trend this year. Consider this a sign to go au naturel with your hair as well. "No color" hair color consists of going one or two shades darker and warmer than your natural color, per Byrdie. According to hair colorist Rita Hazan, the end result is a classic look that elevates your hair color to a more sophisticated tone. And the good news is it's low-maintenance when compared to bolder pandemic trends like pink hair. So it'll result in less damaged hair, as bleach isn't necessary. Yes — you can get saturated color and glossy locks at the same time.

All you really need for upkeep is a shampoo and conditioner that is color-safe, as well as a gloss treatment. Cosmopolitan recommends the Shu Uemura Art of Hair Color Lustre Hair Treatment Masque as a color-protecting mask that can add a glass-like shine. Another great glossing treatment option is the Kerastase Chroma Absolu High Shine Gloss Treatment for Color-Treated Hair, which strengthens your hair thanks to lactic acid, creating a protective barrier around the hair strands.

Hazan told Byrdie, "The color is formulated using a range of neutral tones, so it will match any color from blonde to deep brunette, resulting in a one-size-fits-all color that's sophisticated and chic." So what are you waiting for? Go ahead and book that hair appointment for the chicest color this season.