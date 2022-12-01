How To Pull Off The Viral 'I'm Cold' Makeup Trend

It doesn't matter where in the world you live — BeautyTok says we're cold, so we're cold. And even if you're not, your face will say otherwise, thanks to the trendy "I'm cold" makeup look blizzarding its way through TikTok. #ImColdMakeup has collected over 82 million views and counting on the wildly popular video-sharing app, with high-profile celebs like Kylie Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski sleighing the wintery Cindy Lou Who look, per The Zoe Report.

This makeup trend was created by makeup artist and TikTok creator Zoe Kenealy and gives the look of a naturally flushed complexion. "There are ways you can do your makeup to make people feel things," she says in the video. "Like give them serotonin like a Hallmark movie. Today, we're making ourselves look cold." Think rosy cheeks, rosy nose, rosy everything.

Remember when that viral TikTok makeup trend that uses blush in your undereye area had everyone reconsidering where to place their pinkish glow? Well, the "I'm cold" look is pleasantly reminiscent of that. Plus, it makes you look and feel like you just stepped out of a Hallmark movie. Enough said. Here's how to pull it off.