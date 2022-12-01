Fans Told The List How They Typically Wear Their Hair - Exclusive Survey

There are no hard and fast rules for when you need a new hairstyle. The beauty of hair is you can change how you wear it every day, every year, or not at all. Some people find their signature style and stick to it, and who can blame them? Some retro hairstyles are simply timeless. But if you're looking for a way to shake things up, a new look might be just what you need.

One survey, per Today, found that "The average woman changes her hairstyle about 150 times in her lifetime." They also found that most drastic style changes were most likely to happen around important times in life when people re-assess how their self-image reflects their personality. A new do might also boost your mental health: The Academy of Hair Design found that a "fresh new hairstyle" encourages confidence and acceptance.

When you're searching for a new look, it can be hard to know where to begin. Look to your favorite celebrities and influencers for inspiration, or ask your super chic friend for a selfie to show your stylist. If you aren't quite ready for a drastic new cut and color, sometimes all you need are a few new accessories and a mirror. Byrdie reports that a simple scrunchie can shake up any old hairstyle. Learn a new way to braid by watching an online tutorial, or simply switch the way you part your hair, you'll be shocked at the difference it makes.