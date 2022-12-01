Celtics Fans Have Mixed Reaction To William And Catherine's Presence At Boston Basketball Game

Since Queen Elizabeth II died in September, William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, have not traveled outside of their home country of Great Britain — until now, that is. The royal couple flew from across the pond to the United States for a quick trip to Boston, Massachusetts, which they haven't visited in nearly a decade (via CBS News).

The purpose behind their three-day long visit is centered around the second-ever Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, which focuses on awareness and solutions to different environmental obstacles facing Planet Earth.

Though their philanthropic efforts are the primary reason for their travels, William and Kate were able to experience American culture, and even received a warm welcome to over 1,000 people who waited for their arrival outside of Boston City Hall, according to People.

However, later that night, when the two had a night on the town sitting courtside at the Boston Celtics game against the Miami Heat, their welcome wasn't nearly as warm.