How Kate Middleton Honored Princess Diana When She Touched Down In The US

William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales are in the United States. The pair are visiting Boston, Massachusetts, where William will be presenting the Earthshot Prize for sustainability at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway (via Women's Wear Daily). This will be their first visit to the United States since they became the Prince and Princess of Wales, as they have not been to the country since 2014.

While William and Kate are in Boston, they have no plans to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry, and Meghan Markle, although they will both be on the East Coast just days after the prince and princess return to the United Kingdom (per Town and Country). Harry and Meghan will be in New York City to receive The Ripple of Hope award for their work on racial justice, but their paths will not cross.

Although Kate and William will not be seeing their family members, they will be paying tribute to another member of the royal family in a special way during their visit.