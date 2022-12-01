How Kate Middleton Honored Princess Diana When She Touched Down In The US
William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales are in the United States. The pair are visiting Boston, Massachusetts, where William will be presenting the Earthshot Prize for sustainability at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway (via Women's Wear Daily). This will be their first visit to the United States since they became the Prince and Princess of Wales, as they have not been to the country since 2014.
While William and Kate are in Boston, they have no plans to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry, and Meghan Markle, although they will both be on the East Coast just days after the prince and princess return to the United Kingdom (per Town and Country). Harry and Meghan will be in New York City to receive The Ripple of Hope award for their work on racial justice, but their paths will not cross.
Although Kate and William will not be seeing their family members, they will be paying tribute to another member of the royal family in a special way during their visit.
Kate paid tribute to her late mother-in-law with a special piece of jewelry
While William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, will not be seeing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle while in the United States, they have been paying tribute to another member of the family, Princess Diana.
Kate Middleton paid tribute to her late mother-in-law upon her arrival in Boston (via The Mirror). She wore a pair of sapphire earrings that once belonged to Princess Diana. Kate has been known to pay tribute to late members of the royal family, especially Diana, by wearing special pieces of jewelry. Diana wore the earrings several times in the '90s at the height of her time in the public eye.
Wearing a special pair of earrings is not the only way Kate plans to pay tribute to Diana during her trip to the states. She and William plan on visiting underrepresented communities, which was a meaningful part of Diana's life (per Page Six).
"The Prince and Princess didn't want to come in for the awards show and then leave, they wanted to spend time getting to know communities in Boston," a source told the publication. They hope to make an impact like Diana did when she visited the U.S. in the middle of the AIDS epidemic.