How Keke Palmer Is Getting Ready To Host SNL - Exclusive

Though she won't be the musical guest on "Saturday Night Live," Keke Palmer's singing talents may very well come in handy for sketches. Palmer told us that she's gearing up to release new music soon: "You're definitely going to get a follow-up to some music, and the music is good." Her last albums, "Virgo Tendencies, Pt. I" and "Virgo Tendencies, Pt. II," were released in 2020, followed by singles in 2021 and 2022. "I know it seems like I've been saying this forever, but I literally genuinely do have the project done," Palmer added.

Palmer's two-part album "Virgo Tendencies" is aptly named, since she identifies strongly with her astrological sign's characteristics. Like any true Virgo, Palmer wants to get her album just right, so fans may have to be patient when it comes to a release date. She said, "I'm just finishing up final touches and everything, being a typical perfectionist, but you can expect it to come out very, very soon."

To be fair, Keke Palmer has had plenty of jobs keeping her busy over the last two years — starring in the films "Alice" and "Nope" and voicing roles in the "Proud Family" reboot, "Lightyear," and the animated series "Human Resources" and "Big Mouth." Needless to say, "Saturday Night Live" will play right into her strengths as a singer-actor as well as spotlight her superb hosting skills.