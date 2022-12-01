The Two Guests Who Ghosted William And Catherine At Their Earthshot Event

William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, have landed in the United States. The couple is currently visiting Boston, Massachusetts for an event. According to People, the royal couple took a commercial flight to Boston from their native United Kingdom, where they were met by Governor Charlie Baker, Lauren Baker, First Lady of Massachusetts, and Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito.

Upon landing in the states, William shared, "Catherine and I are delighted to be back in the United States and are extremely grateful to Governor Baker and The First Lady of Massachusetts for their warm welcome into Boston." The Prince of Wales added, "On this, our first overseas visit since the death of my grandmother, I would like to thank the people of Massachusetts and particularly of Boston for their many tributes paid to the late Queen. She remembered her 1976 bicentennial visit with great fondness."

Although the couple is only in Boston for three days, William and Catherine were able to catch a Celtics game ahead of presenting the Earthshot sustainability prize — which is the main reason William and Catherine are in the U.S. They were supposed to see two special guests at the event this week, but even the royal family gets ghosted.