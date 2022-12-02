Insiders Allege The Timing Of Meghan And Harry's Netflix Trailer Release Was No Coincidence

Earlier this year, there were rumors that Prince Harry was at odds with Netflix over the release of his new docuseries with his wife, Meghan Markle. The couple reportedly wanted to push it back until January 2023, which is also when Harry's memoir, "Spare," is coming out, per The Sun. Other rumors swirled that Netflix wanted to delay the series because of the negative response they got to Season 5 of "The Crown."

In particular, the show's depiction of the dissolution of the marriage between Prince Charles and Princess Diana was heavily criticized by fans, as Deadline reported. But royal watchers can relax because no January delay is in the works, and the world is about to find out a lot more about the lives of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex when their Netflix docuseries drops on December 8, 2022 (via Page Six).

In an interview with The Cut, Meghan acknowledged that nobody really knows how she and Harry met and fell in love, and the six-episode series, entitled "Harry & Meghan," should fill in the blanks. Likewise, the royal defectors will share why they ultimately decided to step down from their positions, per Netflix, alongside the role that the media played too. The dramatic trailer for Meghan and Harry's bombshell docuseries just dropped, and certain people think the timing was deliberate.