General Hospital Fans Are Divided Over The Chase-Brook Lynn Split

At one point on "General Hospital," former Detective Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) was practically the only cop attempting to solve cases in Port Charles, per Celebrating the Soaps. Chase worked hard until he got suspended for punching Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) and slimy music promoter Linc Brown (Dan Buran) — both times to defend the honor of Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton), via Soap Opera Spy.

Swickard told Soap Opera Digest that Chase was always a cop, whether on the clock or not. "It's how he functions and gets through the day," he said. "It's all he can think about and now, if something's going wrong with a loved one, he can't step in and help, and he doesn't have just the day-to-day routine of grabbing his badge and going to the office anymore."

Considering Chase and Brook Lynn are among the most loved couples on "General Hospital," she tried to help the despondent Chase by turning him into the newest pop singing sensation. He reluctantly agreed, secretly wishing he could be reinstated on the force. When the police review board was examining Chase's case, Detective Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) asked Brook Lynn to write a letter explaining how Chase acted in her defense both times. She dragged her feet, hoping that Chase would forget about his police career and focus on being a singer, per Showbiz CheatSheet, and she never wrote the letter.

The truth eventually came out, and a displeased Chase broke up with Brook Lynn.