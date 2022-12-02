Ngozi Fulani Sets The Record Straight About Buckingham Palace's Response To Race Debacle

The royal family is reeling over the controversial reason Queen Elizabeth's longtime lady-in-waiting just resigned from the palace. Ngozi Fulani, who runs the charity Sistah Space, which assists African and Caribbean women who have been victims of domestic abuse, shared a disturbing experience she'd had with Lady Susan Hussey on Twitter. Fulani was attending an event hosted by Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles when she was approached by the queen's former aide. According to the charity worker, Hussey repeatedly questioned her nationality, pressing Fulani on where she was "really from."

Buckingham Palace subsequently released a statement, acknowledging, "In this instance unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments have been made." They added: "The individual concerned would like to express her profound apologies for the hurt caused and has stepped aside from her honorary role with immediate effect," as reported by The Guardian. For her part, Fulani stated, "I think it is essential to acknowledge that trauma has occurred and being invited and then insulted has caused much damage."

She also pointed out that the individual party isn't solely responsible, clarifying, "It is the system that needs to be revised." Sadly, it seems that, despite having the courage to speak out, Fulani has yet to receive any indication that that's going to happen.