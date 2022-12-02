Ngozi Fulani Sets The Record Straight About Buckingham Palace's Response To Race Debacle
The royal family is reeling over the controversial reason Queen Elizabeth's longtime lady-in-waiting just resigned from the palace. Ngozi Fulani, who runs the charity Sistah Space, which assists African and Caribbean women who have been victims of domestic abuse, shared a disturbing experience she'd had with Lady Susan Hussey on Twitter. Fulani was attending an event hosted by Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles when she was approached by the queen's former aide. According to the charity worker, Hussey repeatedly questioned her nationality, pressing Fulani on where she was "really from."
Buckingham Palace subsequently released a statement, acknowledging, "In this instance unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments have been made." They added: "The individual concerned would like to express her profound apologies for the hurt caused and has stepped aside from her honorary role with immediate effect," as reported by The Guardian. For her part, Fulani stated, "I think it is essential to acknowledge that trauma has occurred and being invited and then insulted has caused much damage."
She also pointed out that the individual party isn't solely responsible, clarifying, "It is the system that needs to be revised." Sadly, it seems that, despite having the courage to speak out, Fulani has yet to receive any indication that that's going to happen.
The charity worker has yet to hear anything from the palace directly
The resignation of Queen Elizabeth's former aide had Twitter defending Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, especially after it re-emerged that Lady Susan Hussey had originally been tasked with assimilating the Duchess of Sussex into royal life, per the Daily Mail. Royal watchers were incensed to be reminded that Meghan had spoken up about racism in the royal family and been pushed aside. As one wrote on Twitter, "It's not hard to imagine what Meghan's experience [with Hussey] must have been." Despite Buckingham Palace publicly expressing its condolences over what happened to Ngozi Fulani, the domestic abuse campaigner has yet to receive anything directly from them.
According to the New York Post, during an interview on "Good Morning Britain," Fulani admitted that she had no idea where stories about The Firm personally reaching out to her originated because "I'm telling you categorically we have not heard from the palace." In particular, Fulani took issue with Buckingham Palace claiming they'd invited her to "discuss all elements of her experience in person if she wishes" because, once again, "Nobody's reached out to me."
The charity boss believes sitting down to talk it out would be a positive move, especially since, as she argued, "What I feel I experienced was a form of abuse." Fulani's story has reignited a longstanding debate about whether the royal family is inherently racist, following Meghan's revelations in her Oprah Winfrey interview with Harry (via Page Six).