New Study Has Promising News For Pregnant People With COVID

The impact of COVID-19 on people from all walks of life has been devastating. It has been particularly damaging for people with compromised immune systems and for the elderly, as well as for those who suffer from a myriad of health conditions including diabetes, cancer, liver and kidney disease, obesity, and mental health conditions (via Mayo Clinic).

Another segment of the population that COVID hit incredibly hard was pregnant people. Those who are pregnant are more likely to endure worse cases of COVID than if not pregnant. The CDC states, "if you are pregnant or were recently pregnant, you are more likely to get very sick from COVID-19 compared to people who are not pregnant." The severity of the virus can affect you, your pregnancy, and your growing baby.

The COVID-19 vaccine is officially recommended for those who are pregnant by both the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Now there is a treatment for pregnant people who acquire COVID.