Sources Say Sussexes Launched A 'Coordinated Campaign' To Upstage William And Catherine's US Tour

Prince William and Princess Catherine's highly anticipated visit to the United States is receiving mixed reviews. On the positive side, during a meet-and-greet in Boston, the Prince of Wales made a royal fan's day by talking to her mother via cell phone.

"He said, 'Hello, Mallory!' I couldn't believe he actually did that. It was so great!" Alex Cross, a local resident, told People. "I think William and Kate are just such an awesome example of our generation — Millennials, Gen X and the changing world — and they care so much for the planet," she continued, referencing the Waleses' key reason for the trip: handing out this year's Earthshot Prize on Dec. 2.

When Tyler Washburn, a legislative aide from Maine, watched the Prince and Princess of Wales arrive, he described them to The New York Times as "a living symbol of the monarchy's evolution from the past."

On the more challenging side, the royals were already dealing with PR difficulties shortly before they arrived in Boston: William's godmother, longtime lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey, resigned from her palace duties after making controversial comments. In addition, William and Kate were unexpectedly booed by Boston Celtics fans when they appeared on the big screen during a game.

Given that the Waleses are in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's country of residence, the tour has also provided new opportunities to discuss the ongoing rift between the brothers and their spouses, including recent accusations that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are stealing the spotlight.