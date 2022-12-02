Ariana Grande Adds A New Fragrance Duo To Her Acclaimed Beauty Portfolio

When it comes to celebrity forays into the beauty industry, Ariana Grande has found relative success with her business ventures. Her makeup line r.e.m. beauty, which had a space-themed launch, had good reviews from beauty editors/writers and reviewers alike, with the At the Borderline Eyeliner Marker and Midnight Shadows Metallic Gel Eyeshadow being stand-out products from the initial launch, via Elle.

Aside from her makeup company, Grande's self-titled perfume line is probably her most popular beauty venture. Her perfume, Cloud, is her best-selling fragrance, with TikTok influencers swearing by the sweet scent. The fragrance is a warm and spicy gourmand, with notes of creamy coconut and praline meshing with aromatic lavender and bright pear, and bergamot.

Grande has eight fragrances total, with fruity, musky God is a Woman and sugary and saccharine Sweet Like Candy rounding out the top three best-selling perfumes of Grande's perfume collection (via Ulta). Now, she's launching two more fragrances, a duo that's intended to be a modern addition to her scent repertoire.