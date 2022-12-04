Donald Trump Is Demanding To Be Put Back In The White House After Elon Musk's Twitter Exposé
Donald Trump's reaction to a Twitter exposé was one for the history books. On December 2, "Chief Twit" Elon Musk promised a breaking news story showing that Twitter stopped "free speech" before the 2020 presidential election, according to The Washington Post. Before the internal files were shared, Musk tweeted, "This will be awesome." However, the nearly 40-tweet storm posted by journalist Matt Taibbi turned out to be less exciting than advertised.
The thread included screenshots of Twitter's internal debates over whether to restrict sharing a 2020 New York Post story about Hunter Biden, the son of then-Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. The Post's story tried to tie candidate Biden to a Ukrainian energy company that his son did work for and alleged there was corruption within his presidential candidate.
According to The Washington Post, Taibbi's tweets reflected that Twitter decided to limit the spread of the New York Post story on their own, without input from the U.S. government. The Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, Jameel Jaffer, told The Washington Post, "I'm not persuaded these are anything close to a bombshell." However, the lack of new insights into Hunter Biden's New York Post story didn't stop the 45th president from creating a social media storm. The Twitter exposé caused former President Trump to demand to be put back in the White House.
Donald Trump calls to suspend the Constitution
Donald Trump called for his return to the White House the morning after Elon Musk's Twitter exposé. The 45th president demanded to suspend the U.S. Constitution on his social media platform, Truth Social. Trump alleges, "A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution." Following Trump's post, Twitter reacted quickly.
Joe Scarborough tweeted, "Donald Trump calls for 'termination' of U.S. Constitution. This man is preferred by most Republicans as their 2024 presidential choice." Another user commented, "Just so we're clear: Trump wants to suspend the Constitution so he can be reinstated to a job that requires him to uphold the Constitution." Even the White House weighed in after Trump's dramatic social posts.
White House spokesman Andrew Bates shared, "Attacking the Constitution and all it stands for is anathema to the soul of our nation and should be universally condemned. You cannot only love America when you win."