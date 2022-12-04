Donald Trump Is Demanding To Be Put Back In The White House After Elon Musk's Twitter Exposé

Donald Trump's reaction to a Twitter exposé was one for the history books. On December 2, "Chief Twit" Elon Musk promised a breaking news story showing that Twitter stopped "free speech" before the 2020 presidential election, according to The Washington Post. Before the internal files were shared, Musk tweeted, "This will be awesome." However, the nearly 40-tweet storm posted by journalist Matt Taibbi turned out to be less exciting than advertised.

The thread included screenshots of Twitter's internal debates over whether to restrict sharing a 2020 New York Post story about Hunter Biden, the son of then-Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. The Post's story tried to tie candidate Biden to a Ukrainian energy company that his son did work for and alleged there was corruption within his presidential candidate.

According to The Washington Post, Taibbi's tweets reflected that Twitter decided to limit the spread of the New York Post story on their own, without input from the U.S. government. The Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, Jameel Jaffer, told The Washington Post, "I'm not persuaded these are anything close to a bombshell." However, the lack of new insights into Hunter Biden's New York Post story didn't stop the 45th president from creating a social media storm. The Twitter exposé caused former President Trump to demand to be put back in the White House.