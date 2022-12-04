Pregnant Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth Is Catching Heat For This Risky Activity
For nearly 15 years, we've watched the Duggar children of "19 Kids & Counting" grow up; it almost feels as though we're part of their family, too. Perhaps that's why viewers worry over them as they find their own way in life, raising families of their own and pursuing their personal goals. Barely a day passes when one of the adult Duggars sparks concern over a comment or picture they've shared. Jessa Duggar Seewald has caused controversy online over photos of her children. (Are they eating right? Should they be napping with food in their hand?) Jinger Duggar Vuolo's fans have worried that she looks unhappy in recent posts as well (via The U.S. Sun). Now, one of their sisters has fans talking about her judgment about a safety issue.
On December 3, Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth posted a YouTube video of the "first snow" of the season. Well, it was barely a dusting, but for her young children, 4-year-old Gideon and 2-year-old Evelyn, it was still magical. The family spent the day at the nearby Arkansas farm of Joy's in-laws; for Joy, who's expecting another boy next year, it was a chance to get out of the house and have other grownups to talk to. The kids had fun playing games, jumping on a mini trampoline, and petting their grandpa's mule. Later in the day, the gang went up to a campsite on the senior Forsyths' property for more activities and socializing — but Joy's choice of transportation was worrisome, to say the least.
Joy-Anna ignored multiple safety rules on her ATV
Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth enjoys sharing her family life with her "Counting On" fans via her Instagram posts and YouTube videos. However, her most recent vlog post showed a detail that had her followers questioning her judgment. She rode to her in-laws' camp on an off-road four-wheeler with daughter Evelyn on her lap. Neither one wore a helmet — a definite safety risk for a pregnant woman and a 2-year-old child. At one point, Joy even steered with one hand while taking a video on her cell phone, giving her even less control in case of a rollover (via The U.S. Sun). On the comments section of the video, one fan begged, "Please remember helmets. I've seen [too] many sad situations as an ER nurse with no helmets being used on [off-road] bikes."
Nearly 300 followers on the Duggars Snark Reddit channel had the same reaction, and many told horror stories of their own. "I know someone whose teenaged daughter was on a four-wheeler with her boyfriend. He only had one helmet so he gave it to her," recalled one. "They crashed and he died. I know people have different levels of acceptable risk, but this honestly stresses me." A respondent recalled the famous incident when Jamie Lynn Spears' teenage daughter nearly perished when her four-wheeler flipped into a pond (via People). Another Redditor took an even stronger stance: "Helmet or not, four-wheelers weren't made for kids. They're for risk-taking adults. Kids shouldn't be on them, full stop."