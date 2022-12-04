Pregnant Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth Is Catching Heat For This Risky Activity

For nearly 15 years, we've watched the Duggar children of "19 Kids & Counting" grow up; it almost feels as though we're part of their family, too. Perhaps that's why viewers worry over them as they find their own way in life, raising families of their own and pursuing their personal goals. Barely a day passes when one of the adult Duggars sparks concern over a comment or picture they've shared. Jessa Duggar Seewald has caused controversy online over photos of her children. (Are they eating right? Should they be napping with food in their hand?) Jinger Duggar Vuolo's fans have worried that she looks unhappy in recent posts as well (via The U.S. Sun). Now, one of their sisters has fans talking about her judgment about a safety issue.

On December 3, Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth posted a YouTube video of the "first snow" of the season. Well, it was barely a dusting, but for her young children, 4-year-old Gideon and 2-year-old Evelyn, it was still magical. The family spent the day at the nearby Arkansas farm of Joy's in-laws; for Joy, who's expecting another boy next year, it was a chance to get out of the house and have other grownups to talk to. The kids had fun playing games, jumping on a mini trampoline, and petting their grandpa's mule. Later in the day, the gang went up to a campsite on the senior Forsyths' property for more activities and socializing — but Joy's choice of transportation was worrisome, to say the least.