The Many Sides Of Leva Bonaparte As Seen On Southern Hospitality, According To The Star - Exclusive

Leva Bonaparte is a busy entrepreneur who finally realized she couldn't do it all. "As of recent, I hired an assistant, which has been great, but it's been tough." She learned that as the business expanded she had to "let go of certain things. I'm one person."

Her restaurants, she said, are now part of a restaurant group with a corporate office. While Bonaparte may no longer be involved in every day-in, day-out business activity, she's still sending "75 emails a day coordinating the direction of what we're doing," she explained. Fortunately, Bonaparte can rely on her employees, saying, "It's about hiring the right team."

As a restaurant owner, it's likely Bonaparte frequented the nightlife scene herself at one time. "We're in our 40s, so I'm not necessarily here like, 'Yo, come to the party.' But ... that's who I was a few years ago," she explained. "But now, these kids ... are that for us. They're the 'it' kids that are getting everyone in here." Bonaparte also enjoys serving as their mentor. "I would love to help [the team] build cool things [of their own]," she said. "They're entrepreneurial ... It's fun for me to see what their ideas are ... and [give them feedback]. I always teach them that it takes the same effort to make millions as it does to make $10. So, pick the right idea. You'll see a lot of that."



"Southern Hospitality" airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.