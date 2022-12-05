47% Of People Think This Is The Best Method For Teeth Whitening - The List Survey

A good smile goes a long way. Receiving a warm and welcoming grin can turn a stranger into a friend, or mark the beginning of a beautiful relationship.

A Kelton Research study found that having straight, white teeth might be the key to happiness and success (via PR NewsWire). Research found that 29% of people notice a person's teeth and smile upon first meeting them. They also concluded that people with clean and healthy-looking teeth were 58% more likely to become successful and wealthy, 57% more likely to be considered attractive on dating sites, and 38% more often called "smart" by their peers. But not all of us feel so confident about our smiles. One study found that "3 in 5 people hate how their own smile looks," per StudyFinds.

Unfortunately, we aren't all born with perfectly straight pearly whites. Some of us endured years of braces in our youth — if we were lucky enough to afford them — only to lose our retainers and watch our teeth shift slightly in our adulthood, while coffee and wine leave long-lasting stains that cause insecurities about our teeth and smile . . . that's where teeth whitening treatments come in. There are many ways to enhance your smile available today, but which teeth whitening treatments are worth the hype? To find out which products are the best for teeth whitening, The List conducted a survey asking 587 people, "What's your go-to method of teeth whitening?"