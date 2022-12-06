What We Know About Keke Palmer's Exciting New Project Key TV - Exclusive

Keke Palmer has plenty of irons in the fire, including her pregnancy, which she announced on her December 3 appearance on "SNL," per NBC. The actress, TV host, and singer has had a stunning career over the past two decades and was a staple of tween entertainment in the mid-2000s. She's won a Primetime Emmy for her role in the short-form series "Turnt Up With the Taylors," become the youngest talk show host in TV history, and she's branching out into producing, writing, and directing.

The talented star's newest creative venture is Key TV, an original content channel that made its debut in November. Palmer shared teasers about the channel that focused on its goals, which include opening doors for more Black voices both behind and in front of the camera. "All it takes is one of us to unlock a door to unlock a million doors for each other," she told viewers.

In an exclusive interview with The List, Palmer said, "I'm excited for people to get into the content and into these creators who have done a really good job at coming up with these great and interesting worlds and point[s] of view." The channel already has new content including "Heaux & Tell," a scripted series, "Make It Make Sense," which is unscripted, and the short film, "The Edible Always Wins." And Palmer promises there's much more to come.