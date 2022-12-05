Experts Advise What To Look For When Choosing Where To Give Birth

Another decision that needs to be made before you have your baby, and preferably early on, is your maternity care team. When picking a doctor or midwife, you have to make sure they have the privileges to deliver at the hospital you want. OB-GYN Dr. Jennifer Frink tells U.S. News & Health Report that healthcare providers usually have privileges to a few different hospitals so you can find one that aligns with your beliefs.

"Your concerns, your fears, your wants and hopes about labor experience goes – you want all those components to be heard and valued by the care team that's working with you," says Frink. "By the same token, you want to have a team of professionals that, once they listen to those things, are going to give you some options that are medically appropriate for you."

Keep in mind, not all hospitals will accept your insurance. "You likely can't just go anywhere," says Neel Shah, MD, assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Harvard Medical School tells The Bump. Your insurance plan can list the hospitals in your area that accept your health insurance.