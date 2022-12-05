Brides Are Experimenting With More Than Just Fashion These Days

Whether you are the first of your friends to tie the knot or have attended more weddings than you can count, you are likely searching for ways to make your big day unique. There are endless ways to make your wedding feel different from others, whether that means exchanging non-traditional vows, switching up the ceremony music to something more lively, or entering your reception with a choreographed dance. Some couples even go as far as to have an un-wedding.

Still, one of the biggest ways brides keep things exciting is by changing up their dress after the ceremony. According to Brides, many women choose to change into something more fun and flirty before entering the reception, signifying that it is officially party time. Others opt to keep the same dress but change it up by shortening it on the spot, adding fun sneakers, or removing more modest elements that were worn during the ceremony. Unfortunately, though, while still a popular trend, a dress change is no longer a shock to wedding guests. If you are really looking to wow on your big day, PopSugar says the new trend is all about the hair.