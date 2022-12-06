Kirstie Alley's Controversial Relationship With Donald Trump Explained
Kirstie Alley's death at the age of 71 was a huge shock to her fans all over the world, alongside her loved ones of course. Alley's children, William True and Lillie, announced her sad passing on Instagram on December 5, writing: "We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered." Their post noted that the beloved actor died peacefully surrounded by her family. Alley's kids added that her "passion for life ... [and] eternal joy of creating were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did."
Although she was hugely successful, the comedic actor was no stranger to controversy. The truth about Alley and Scientology was that she strongly defended her religion, just as the star did her political views. Alley was born in Wichita, Kansas, the hometown of the famous Koch Brothers — conservatives who funded many Republican political candidates over the years (via Rolling Stone). The "Look Who's Talking" star staunchly refused to apologize for her conservative political views and wasn't shy about speaking out either.
Alley shared a long-time friendship with fellow famous Scientologist John Travolta, who paid tribute to his former co-star on Instagram. Alongside photos of Alley, Travolta gushed: "Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I've ever had. I love you, Kirstie. I know we will see each other again." Elsewhere, Alley also had a controversial relationship with former President Donald Trump.
Kirstie Alley went back and forth on supporting the former president
Kirstie Alley's endorsement of Donald Trump, while he was initially running for president, was complicated, to say the least. The "Cheers" star went back and forth in her support of the political candidate over the years. In April 2016, Alley tweeted: "HELLO BOYS! this is my formal endorsement of @realDonaldTrump & I'm a woman! (last I checked) And Rudy, U R amazing!" Trump's then fixer Michael Cohen encouraged Alley's support by responding: "Welcome aboard the #TrumpTrain."
Unsurprisingly, the "Drop Dead Gorgeous" star didn't get a very positive response from her legions of fans. One Twitter user commented: "@kirstiealley @jaketapper Please say this is an April Fools Day joke." Another tweeted: "@kirstiealley delete your account," while a third posited: "New York values or Hollywood values? Trump is the most negative person I have ever seen." Alley got a ton of grief on social media for supporting Trump, and it seems she eventually grew tired of all the negativity.
Us Weekly confirmed that Teresa Giudice, Ted Nugent, and Gary Busey all voted for Trump in 2016, among others. But, as the election drew closer, Alley backed away from her full-throated endorsement. Responding to a Twitter meme about a mama bear getting her babies with a ladder, Alley shared her position by writing: "I hate this election and I'm officially no longer endorsing either candidate." The actor commented on the bear meme by adding, "I'm voting for the woman with the ladder."
Kirstie Alley claimed her political views ostracized her in Hollywood
Kirstie Alley bounced back to supporting Donald Trump for president in 2020 and even claimed she was ostracized for endorsing him in the first place, too. The actor took to Twitter once more to share: "I'm voting for @realDonaldTrump because he's NOT a politician. I voted for him 4 years ago for this reason and shall vote for him again for this reason. He gets things done quickly and he will turn the economy around quickly. There you have it folks there you have it🙄."
In response, one Twitter critic referenced Alley's role on "Cheers" by tweeting simply: "Carla was right about you." Another user pointed to Trump's dodgy track record as president, clarifying: "'He gets things done quickly.' Killed 218,000 Americans in record time (6 months). Destroyed the economy in that same amount of time. Destroyed 2 centuries of respect for America in just 3 years."
In May 2021, Alley made a head-turning comparison to the Republican Party. During an interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox Nation's "Tucker Carlson Today" (via Deadline), the comedic actor admitted that people had warned her to stay quiet about her support for Trump, arguing that "being conservative in Hollywood" was a black mark against her. "You can be cooking meth and sleeping with hookers, but as long as you didn't vote for Trump," Alley told Carlson. "I feel like I'm in the 'Twilight Zone' a bit, with the whole concept of it."