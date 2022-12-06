Kirstie Alley's Controversial Relationship With Donald Trump Explained

Kirstie Alley's death at the age of 71 was a huge shock to her fans all over the world, alongside her loved ones of course. Alley's children, William True and Lillie, announced her sad passing on Instagram on December 5, writing: "We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered." Their post noted that the beloved actor died peacefully surrounded by her family. Alley's kids added that her "passion for life ... [and] eternal joy of creating were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did."

Although she was hugely successful, the comedic actor was no stranger to controversy. The truth about Alley and Scientology was that she strongly defended her religion, just as the star did her political views. Alley was born in Wichita, Kansas, the hometown of the famous Koch Brothers — conservatives who funded many Republican political candidates over the years (via Rolling Stone). The "Look Who's Talking" star staunchly refused to apologize for her conservative political views and wasn't shy about speaking out either.

Alley shared a long-time friendship with fellow famous Scientologist John Travolta, who paid tribute to his former co-star on Instagram. Alongside photos of Alley, Travolta gushed: "Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I've ever had. I love you, Kirstie. I know we will see each other again." Elsewhere, Alley also had a controversial relationship with former President Donald Trump.