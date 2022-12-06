Piers Morgan Slams Prince Harry For Evoking Princess Diana's Memory In Docuseries

Piers Morgan has a history of publicly criticizing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, with particular attention paid to Meghan Markle (via Vanity Fair). Following the couple's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, Morgan undermined statements Meghan made about her harsh treatment at the hands of the British media on "Good Morning Britain," per Insider. His tirade ultimately led to Morgan leaving the show.

Earlier this year, he also appeared on Fox Nation (via YouTube), with the former "GMB" host attacking Prince Harry for a speech he gave to the UN following the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Morgan claimed the royal defector had "ditched" his family, friends, and country to live with his "spoiled, woke wife" in the States. More recently, Morgan has honed in on the Sussexes' upcoming Netflix docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," using it as further ammunition against the couple.

When the latest trailer for the series was released, Morgan wrote a scathing op-ed for his "Uncensored" column in The Sun. In response to a comment about Meghan being used in the trailer, the outspoken commentator contended: "I — like the rest of the media — was very positive towards her and Harry until their behavior became increasingly ridiculous and hypocritical." And he didn't stop there either.