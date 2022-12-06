Why Royal Fans Are Calling William And Catherine Hypocritical

The Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony took place last Friday in Boston. The climate change initiative was created by William, Prince of Wales himself. The glitzy ceremony, hosted alongside the John F. Kennedy Foundation, saw five winners each taking home $1 million for their efforts in fighting against climate change and propagating sustainable solutions to its various challenges (via People).

With sustainability in mind, the event itself was planned to reflect the values the awards ceremony celebrated — including by re-using last year's green carpet, per People, which will be recycled after this year's event too. The ceremony itself featured acres of regional trees and flowers that were grown within 100 miles of the MGM, where the show took place, according to the official site.

Likewise, all flora was recycled or donated. Flying was also kept to a minimum, with a sparse BBC crew brought in from across the pond, while locally-hired crew members were asked to take the train, per Town & Country magazine. In addition, guests at the ceremony were shuttled around in electric and hybrid vehicles and were served either a vegetarian or vegan meal once inside.

Even the lightbulbs at the event were LED battery-powered, while single-use plastics were completely prohibited. Elsewhere, Princess Catherine stunned in bright green at the Earthshot Awards, in a rented dress no less, paired with the late Princess Diana's decadent emerald and diamond necklace (via Buzzfeed). Despite their best efforts, though, William and Kate weren't immune from criticism.