Model Natalia Bryant Spills Her Secrets About Getting Longer Lashes

Natalia Bryant, the oldest daughter of Kobe and Vannesa Bryant, is known for many things from being a talented volleyball player to being an IMG model (per Teen Vogue). Natalia also balances her modeling career with her education, studying film at the University of Southern California.

Since the tragic death of her father, Kobe, and sister, Gianna, however, Natalia took a break from playing volleyball. Natalia had plans to play volleyball at USC, telling Teen Vogue, "I played club volleyball with the intention of becoming a D1 athlete." She added, "I love the sport. I quit volleyball after the accident because I was so . . . a lot was going on at that time. I knew I didn't . . . love volleyball as much as they love basketball. I'm okay with that."

In a video for Vogue's Beauty Secrets, Natalia showed the necklaces she wears to commemorate her late father and sister. One of the necklaces says "Slim," which was the nickname Kobe would call her. In the video, she also demonstrated her daily routine which consists of a naturally effortless look that gives a dewy glow and doesn't upset her sensitive skin. She uses the Chanel Liquid Skin Tint and the Lancome Teint Idole Ultra-Wear All-Over Concealer for subtle coverage that evens her skin tone out. The result is the highly-coveted fresh face that models like Natalia Bryant are known for.