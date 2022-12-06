The One Character General Hospital Fans Don't Want In Britt's End-Of-Life Storyline

Although the Metro Court Hotel's rooftop pool is closed for the season on "General Hospital," fans haven't forgotten about the time Josh Kelly's character, Cody Bell, parachuted onto it as a publicity stunt for a dating app soirée — accidentally knocking Dr. Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) into the pool in the process (via Soap Opera Spy). From the moment they met, fans were not happy about a Cody and Britt pairing.

When Cody started getting to know her, he seemed unsurprised to learn that Britt's father was Cesar Faison (Anders Hove). Celebrating the Soaps even speculated that Cody was a WSB agent investigating Britt after she previously went on the run with her criminal father. Britt's had bad luck with men in the past but she finally allowed herself to open up to Cody. In fact, she even revealed to him that her evil half-brother Peter August (Wes Ramsey) — also dead — left her some items which included a key to a safety deposit box containing a diamond necklace.

Britt had it investigated, subsequently learning that it belonged to Leopold Taub (Charles Lucia), another deceased villain who may have been Cody's real father. After taking a DNA test, Cody pretended that Leopold was indeed his father, and attempted to claim the necklace, per Soap Opera Spy. This raised the ire of fans who felt he was scamming Britt. Now that Thiebaud is leaving Britt and "General Hospital" behind, viewers are expressing their vehement desire to keep Cody out of her life.