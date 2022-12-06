The Book That Inspired The New Hallmark Movie Christmas Class Reunion

When the holiday season hits, it's time for one of people's favorite traditions — Hallmark Christmas movies. Covering a vast variety of snowflake and holly-jolly themes, with sentimental emotions and romance thrown in for good measure, there's a movie for everyone.

If you've ever attended a high school reunion, "Christmas Class Reunion" is the one to watch this year. The movie stars Aimeé Teegarden as class valedictorian Elle: you might recognize her from "Friday Night Lights," according to Hallmark. Tanner Novlan features as bad-boy Devin: you'll recognize him as the "Bad Actor" in the Liberty Mutual commercial or as a series regular on "The Bold and the Beautiful," per his Hallmark bio.

In a post on Instagram, Novlan shared the description of the movie, "High school classmates, who once dubbed themselves the 'cursed class,' reconnect at Christmas for their 15-year reunion. Over the course of their time reconnecting, the classmates challenge each other to remember who they were, who they are, and who they want to be."

So how, exactly, did Hallmark come up with the idea for this movie? It turns out it's all based on a book.