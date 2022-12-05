Netflix Drops Second Harry And Meghan Docuseries Trailer Ahead Of December 8 Premiere

The suspense of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming Netflix docuseries keeps building. While royal fans have to wait until January 2023 before they can read the authentic admissions of Harry's memoir, "Spare," the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's show, "Harry & Meghan," is only days away.

Since the first trailer dropped on Dec. 1, 2022, its content and timing have created a stir. Sources accused the Sussexes of upstaging Prince William and Princess Catherine's US tour. However, while The Telegraph has observed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are known to excel at being newsworthy, it appears that the timing was not chosen by them.

Page Six cited sources who state that the Sussexes would have preferred the first trailer to debut on Nov. 28. In addition, The Times corroborated that Netflix picked the release date, angering the streaming giant's climate advisors in the process. Tom Rivett-Carnac, who has the dual role of advising Netflix and Earthshot, said, "The remarkable finalists and winners of the Earthshot Prize are changing the world. They deserve all attention and recognition so the timing of this release from Netflix, a sustainability content leader, is profoundly disappointing."

And, now, three days before viewers can start watching the series for themselves, a new trailer has arrived. While this second trailer doesn't have any dubious timing, it is packed with pithy soundbites that hint at some tumultuous revelations ahead.