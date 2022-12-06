Senior Royals To Put On United Front For Queen Elizabeth Christmas Tribute

According to the press release, the Princess of Wales set the tribute in motion alongside the Royal Foundation. The event will be part of a special program broadcast on Christmas Eve called "Royal Carols: Together at Christmas," which will feature an introduction from the Princess of Wales herself and will be narrated by Catherine Zeta-Jones. The program will also show clips "highlighting individuals who go above and beyond to support others." A broadcast that aired last year featured the last Christmas address from the late Queen Elizabeth II to the public.

The carol service, performed by the Westminster Abbey choir, will feature "traditional and modern elements to encompass people of all faiths and none," as well as additional musical performances and readings. The public even selected one of the Christmas carols to be sung, "O Come, All Ye Faithful," through a public poll. The service will include further performances and readings — plus a speech from William, Prince of Wales — and will importantly honor the late Queen Elizabeth II. "This year's carol service is dedicated to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the values her Majesty demonstrated throughout her life, including duty, empathy, faith, service, kindness, compassion and support for others," the press release said.

As the Sussexes gear up for the release of their two-part docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," which both the public and palace have long anticipated, they are not expected to be in attendance at any royal festivities across the pond.