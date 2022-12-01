Royal Expert Predicts The 'Major Problem' King Charles Will Have This Christmas
King Charles III had decided to change things up a bit for the annual royal Christmas celebration in Sandringham. It will be his first time hosting it as King after the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Now, taking over the reins, Charles plans to make the celebration less formal. Instead of the firm watching his speech as is customary, he will pre-record it, as per Cosmopolitan, and prefers that everyone gather and remember his mother, the Queen on Christmas Day.
In a more startling change, the King has invited disgraced royal Sarah Ferguson, ex-wife of Prince Andrew, back to the Christmas table after she was banished by Prince Philip back in 1992. That followed the infamous toe-sucking incident, when paparazzi filmed Ferguson having her toes kissed by her financial adviser John Bryan on a beach (via Daily Mail).
Charles' invite is apparently his way of extending forgiveness along with a welcome this holiday season, and Ferguson isn't the only one he has offered this grace.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be missing from Christmas dinner
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle have also been invited to Christmas dinner. However, it doesn't seem likely they will attend.
According to royal author, Robert Jobson, who penned a piece for The Sun, King Charles III is "showing us all what Christmas is all about — family and forgiveness. His major problem this Christmas is not going to be anyone sitting around the table on December 25 but the two people who will be missing — Harry and Meghan."
The next few weeks will be complicated to say the least as the Duke and Duchess' new Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan" premieres on December 8, followed by Harry's memoir, "Spare," set to be released on January 10, 2023.
"Charles has tried to forgive them — he would love to be able to end the friction — but contact with them has been limited," writes Jobson. "Charles has been pushed to his very limit with the Sussexes."