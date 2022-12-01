Royal Expert Predicts The 'Major Problem' King Charles Will Have This Christmas

King Charles III had decided to change things up a bit for the annual royal Christmas celebration in Sandringham. It will be his first time hosting it as King after the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Now, taking over the reins, Charles plans to make the celebration less formal. Instead of the firm watching his speech as is customary, he will pre-record it, as per Cosmopolitan, and prefers that everyone gather and remember his mother, the Queen on Christmas Day.

In a more startling change, the King has invited disgraced royal Sarah Ferguson, ex-wife of Prince Andrew, back to the Christmas table after she was banished by Prince Philip back in 1992. That followed the infamous toe-sucking incident, when paparazzi filmed Ferguson having her toes kissed by her financial adviser John Bryan on a beach (via Daily Mail).

Charles' invite is apparently his way of extending forgiveness along with a welcome this holiday season, and Ferguson isn't the only one he has offered this grace.