Omicron Booster For Kids Under 5 Inches Closer To Potential FDA Approval

As cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) rise in children, according to Yale Medicine, medical experts are warning the public about the possibility of a "tripledemic." RSV, the flu, and COVID-19 in children can impact the nation's health for the worse. They are all different respiratory viruses with similar symptoms. Disinfecting surfaces, frequent handwashing, and improving air quality are steps individuals can take to reduce infection and spread.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the COVID-19 vaccine for individuals as young as six months, with boosters available starting at the age of five. Vaccination can reduce the chances of hospitalization and the severity of the virus. COVID-19 vaccines are also safe to receive on the same day as the flu vaccine. Doses for children are specialized based on their age on the day of receiving the shot. Pfizer is also taking steps to help children under five years old in their fight against the coronavirus.