Tim Reid's Connections With His Sister, Sister Co-Stars Give Us Hope For A Reboot - Exclusive

On "Sister, Sister," Ray Campbell, played by Tim Reid, was an example of a hardworking dad who wanted the best for his daughter, Tamera, and begrudgingly grew close to the new people in his life. Ray and Tia's adoptive mother, Lisa — played by Jackée Harry — became '90s TV fixtures as loving parents hoping for the best for their daughters while making mistakes along the way.

Longtime fans would love a "Sister, Sister" reboot, which members of the cast teased back in 2018. Tia Mowry-Hardrict posted on Twitter, "Trust, you will hear it from us first if it's a solid go." But in 2020, Mowry-Hardrict told Essence, "We were ready to say, 'Let's do this' ... The actors, the writers, the producers — all of us. But then there were some sort of legal hiccups that put a halt to it."

In his exclusive interview with The List, Tim Reid reflected on his decades-long acting career and how he thinks fondly of his days on "Sister, Sister," leaving fans some hope that an official reboot is still on the horizon.