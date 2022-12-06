How Waterless Beauty Became A Sustainability Trend In 2022

In recent years, greener products have become a trend in the beauty industry, and for good reason. The beauty industry creates over 120 billion packaging units annually, with the U.S. producing about 7.9 billion units in 2018 alone, reports the Plastic Pollution Coalition. Plastic finds its way into landfills and water streams, says the WWF, after being littered, tossed into the trash can, or blown away by the wind.

Now, the beauty industry is facing another environmental reckoning: the amount of water it wastes. The International Natural and Organic Cosmetics Association states that an individual beauty product's amount of water ranges from 60% to 85%. Meanwhile, products meant to be rinsed off, such as shampoo, cleansers, and shower gel, can contain up to 95% water. With billions of people facing water stress and scarcity, according to the Council on Foreign Relations, the beauty industry must find ways to alleviate this issue.