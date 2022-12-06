Kirstie Alley's Ex-Husband Pens Heartfelt Tribute After Actor's Death

Kirstie Alley, the actress best known for her role as Rebecca Howe in the hit sitcom "Cheers," died at the age of 71 from colon cancer, People reports.

Alley's children, True and Lillie Parker, released a statement that read, "She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother."

Her children shared that she only recently discovered she had colon cancer and was undergoing treatment in Florida at the Moffitt Cancer Center.

She was married twice in her life, first to Bob Alley, from whom she got her famous last name, and later to Parker Stevenson (via The New York Times). Stevenson, with whom she shares her two children, recently broke his silence and wrote a heartfelt message to his late former wife.