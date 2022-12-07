Queen Camilla Sparkles In One Of Queen Elizabeth's Most-Cherished Tiaras As Netflix Drama Looms

It's looking as though Queen Camilla plays favorites when it comes to tiaras. It was just last month that the queen consort donned a special tiara at the first-ever banquet she hosted with King Charles III. The royal couple welcomed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to the U.K., and the newly minted queen consort made sure to make an impression with her outfit (via People).

Camilla donned a beautiful royal blue lace gown by Bruce Oldfield, who also happened to be Princess Diana's favorite designer, per Harper's Bazaar. She wore the customary Order of the Garter sash and the Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order star and sash, but the real star of Camilla's ensemble was her accessories, particularly the Belgian Sapphire Tiara set, a former favorite of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Last worn by the late monarch in 2016 during a state banquet with President Juan Manuel Santos of Colombia (via Town & Country magazine), the set consists of a tiara, which was made from jewelry once owned by Princess Louise of Belgium, a necklace, which was a wedding gift from the queen's father King George VI, and a matching bracelet. Now, just weeks after Queen Camilla was first spotted wearing the sparkly set, she sported the baubles once again at a reception held at Buckingham Palace.