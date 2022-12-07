Queen Camilla Sparkles In One Of Queen Elizabeth's Most-Cherished Tiaras As Netflix Drama Looms
It's looking as though Queen Camilla plays favorites when it comes to tiaras. It was just last month that the queen consort donned a special tiara at the first-ever banquet she hosted with King Charles III. The royal couple welcomed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to the U.K., and the newly minted queen consort made sure to make an impression with her outfit (via People).
Camilla donned a beautiful royal blue lace gown by Bruce Oldfield, who also happened to be Princess Diana's favorite designer, per Harper's Bazaar. She wore the customary Order of the Garter sash and the Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order star and sash, but the real star of Camilla's ensemble was her accessories, particularly the Belgian Sapphire Tiara set, a former favorite of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Last worn by the late monarch in 2016 during a state banquet with President Juan Manuel Santos of Colombia (via Town & Country magazine), the set consists of a tiara, which was made from jewelry once owned by Princess Louise of Belgium, a necklace, which was a wedding gift from the queen's father King George VI, and a matching bracelet. Now, just weeks after Queen Camilla was first spotted wearing the sparkly set, she sported the baubles once again at a reception held at Buckingham Palace.
Queen Camilla wore the Belgian Sapphire tiara once again
Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles stole the show at the Diplomatic Corps Reception at Buckingham Palace when she donned Queen Elizabeth II's Belgian Sapphire Tiara set for the second time in as many weeks, as reported by the Daily Mail. Camilla wisely opted for a dress that would make her jewels pop too; a beautiful black Anna Valentine gown. She also wore the matching necklace and earrings, and on the way to the event, Camilla wrapped herself in King Charles' embroidered coat, which was a present from Saudi-based designer Yahya Al Bishri, per Express.
Queen Camilla's choice of outfits and jewelry solidifies that she's now a key part of the royal family. Some of the jewels were also reportedly personally passed down to her by the late queen too. According to Majesty Magazine's Ingrid Seward, Camilla was given the privilege to call first dibs on the collection. "I imagine Her late Majesty's personal jewelry will be given to various members of her family. The Princess of Wales as the future Queen receiving the lion's share," she told the Daily Mail. "There are pieces which will remain for use of the reigning monarch's wife — in this case, Camilla. She will need a large collection to support her constitutional role."