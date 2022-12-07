The One Thing The Young And The Restless Fans Are Tired Of Seeing Nick And Adam Do

Love triangles on soap operas are an inevitable part of the genre's foundation. Not only is "The Young and the Restless" no stranger to this trope, but two characters, in particular, seem to find themselves in this predicament. Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) and his brother, Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow), are currently competing for the affection of Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). However, this is far from the first time these brothers have battled over the love of the same woman.

Adam and Nick have found themselves in a love triangle many times in the past, starting with Sharon Newman (Sharon Case), taking a detour through Sage Newman (Kelly Sullivan), and warring over Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan). While the women appeared to have genuine feelings for the dueling siblings, it often comes across like the brothers are in it more for the competition than for a real shot at love (via Soaps In Depth).

This time around, Nick and Adam are openly calling the other out for simply wanting what the other has, and Sally has been thrown in the lion's den. Even though she was first with Adam, Sally and Nick have grown a lot closer recently. But Adam isn't giving up. Not only does he want her back, but he proposed marriage in a drunken speech, trying to get a second chance (via Soaps). However, fans are far from impressed.