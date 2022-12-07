How Prince Harry Reacted When Asked Whether He's Choosing Money Over Family

Unsurprisingly, when it was announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be honored for their work fighting against institutional racism in the British monarchy, royalists were up in arms. In fact, certain commentators claimed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's latest award insulted King Charles, reasoning that it's "another slight" against the prince's family that has no basis in fact, as Rupert Bell, the royal correspondent for "TalkTV" opined on his show (via Twitter).

As Bell sees it, "They're bashing down the monarchy ... yet they are getting the award for an institution they don't want to be a part of and want to divorce themselves ... yet here they are getting an award for everything that feels bad about their agenda since they left the royal family." Likewise, a furious Piers Morgan described Harry and Meghan's latest honor as "outrageous." The Sussexes' most virulent critic made his feelings known during an appearance on "Fox & Friends."

When host Ainsley Earhardt broached the subject, the former "Good Morning Britain" host railed, "I think it's absolutely disgusting," decrying the celebrity couple as "two little grifters." Although being rewarded for their work was obviously a momentous occasion for Meghan and Harry, their big night was derailed by a pointed question from one of the reporters in attendance.