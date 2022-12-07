Tips For Surviving The Holidays As An Introvert, According To A Neuropsychologist

While you can and should decline invitations that you just can't or don't want to attend, there are some gatherings that you will go to and try to enjoy. Dr. Shanam Hafeez offers tips on the Everygirl Podcast for getting through them.

You'll likely see many people you haven't seen in a while at parties so consider how you want to deal with those who may be oversharers or want to be filled in on everything. Hafeez says you can briefly greet people and make a plan to catch up with a call later on, so the pressure of delving into anything too deep at the moment is off, amid the noise of the room and the hustle and bustle.

Hafeez warns that while it's great to go out and mingle with people, holiday parties can leave you feeling down after they're over and you go back home to your regular life and everyday problems. To minimize those feelings of becoming overwhelmed, go late and leave early, meet one person and talk to them, or just coast through the room and not connect with anyone.

"It's prioritizing. If you prioritize your own self-preservation, you will make that a priority. You will make sure that you do what's best for you," says Hafeez. "I think most of us burn out because we're trying to do what we think is either best for everyone else or what other people expect for us."