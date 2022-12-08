Doria Ragland Makes Clear She Never Second-Guessed Meghan's Relationship With Prince Harry

It's long been rumored that the royal family warned Prince Harry that he was moving too fast in his relationship with Meghan Markle, especially early on. However, as has now been revealed in the couple's Netflix docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," the same can't be said for the Duchess of Sussex's mother, Doria Ragland. As a brief refresher, back in 2019, People reported that one of the major causes of the royal rift between Harry and his brother Prince William was the latter's suggestion that he and Meghan slow things down.

A source clarified that the Prince of Wales' hesitations had less to do with any tension with Meghan herself, and more to do with his own experiences of letting Kate Middleton ease her way into royal life. The future king wasn't the only royal family member who had an issue with the pairing, either. A new Queen Elizabeth book explains her true feelings about Meghan and Harry's relationship. According to "Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait," she was concerned that Harry might be "a little too in-love" (via the Daily Mail).

In spite of his brother and grandmother's concerns, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex continued with their relationship, and today, they're the proud parents of son Archie and daughter Lilibet. If you ask Ragland, she never questioned that they were meant to be.