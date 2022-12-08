Doria Ragland Makes Clear She Never Second-Guessed Meghan's Relationship With Prince Harry
It's long been rumored that the royal family warned Prince Harry that he was moving too fast in his relationship with Meghan Markle, especially early on. However, as has now been revealed in the couple's Netflix docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," the same can't be said for the Duchess of Sussex's mother, Doria Ragland. As a brief refresher, back in 2019, People reported that one of the major causes of the royal rift between Harry and his brother Prince William was the latter's suggestion that he and Meghan slow things down.
A source clarified that the Prince of Wales' hesitations had less to do with any tension with Meghan herself, and more to do with his own experiences of letting Kate Middleton ease her way into royal life. The future king wasn't the only royal family member who had an issue with the pairing, either. A new Queen Elizabeth book explains her true feelings about Meghan and Harry's relationship. According to "Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait," she was concerned that Harry might be "a little too in-love" (via the Daily Mail).
In spite of his brother and grandmother's concerns, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex continued with their relationship, and today, they're the proud parents of son Archie and daughter Lilibet. If you ask Ragland, she never questioned that they were meant to be.
Meghan's mom could instantly tell Harry was right for her
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's relationship got off to a speedy start, at least by royal standards, but as Doria Ragland explained in "Harry & Meghan," she wasn't surprised one bit. Far from it, as Meghan's beloved mother revealed in the docuseries. Ragland could tell, early on, that the prince was more than a knight in shining armor for her daughter — "He was The One" (via the Daily Mail).
The duchess's mom also shared in "Harry & Meghan" that she was blown away by how excited Meghan was when she first told her about Harry. "I started whispering [and said] 'Oh my God!'" Ragland recounted, thinking back fondly on their conversation. And, once she got to see the new couple together, Ragland was mesmerized by their dynamic. "He was just really nice. They look[ed] really happy together," she mused.
It's worth noting that Ragland has typically been incredibly tight-lipped when it comes to her daughter's relationship. In fact, in Meghan and Harry's stunning Oprah Winfrey interview, the duchess made a point of giving Ragland a shout-out for it — especially because she couldn't say the same for her father, Thomas Markle. As seen in a clip shared by Entertainment Tonight, Meghan pointed out, "[The media] hunted my mom down ... you've never heard her say a word." Thanks to "Harry & Meghan," Ragland is finally getting the chance to speak up. And she's backing her daughter and son-in-law completely.