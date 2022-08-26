Prince Harry's Friend Reveals The Truth About His Relationship With Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced intense criticism of their relationship essentially ever since they first started seeing each other. As Stylist reported at the time, when the couple initially went public with their relationship, the British tabloids released a vicious tirade against Meghan who, as a slightly older, biracial, and divorced American woman was seen to be an undesirable companion for a prince.

The level of vitriol aimed at the "Suits" star got so intense that the Duke of Sussex was moved to release a statement condemning the press for their conduct — unsurprisingly, Prince Harry is a feminist. When the celebrity couple eventually left the royal family, and relocated to California, they admitted to Oprah Winfrey that the relentless abuse had been a "large part" of their decision-making process, per BBC News.

In recent years, the Sussexes have fought hard against misinformation, with Meghan even emerging victorious after suing Associated Newspapers for breach of privacy when they published a private letter she'd sent her estranged father (via The Guardian). Plainly speaking, the beleaguered couple need all the positive press they can get, which is why it's so heartening to see one of Harry's friends flying the flag for them.