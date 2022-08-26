Prince Harry's Friend Reveals The Truth About His Relationship With Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced intense criticism of their relationship essentially ever since they first started seeing each other. As Stylist reported at the time, when the couple initially went public with their relationship, the British tabloids released a vicious tirade against Meghan who, as a slightly older, biracial, and divorced American woman was seen to be an undesirable companion for a prince.
The level of vitriol aimed at the "Suits" star got so intense that the Duke of Sussex was moved to release a statement condemning the press for their conduct — unsurprisingly, Prince Harry is a feminist. When the celebrity couple eventually left the royal family, and relocated to California, they admitted to Oprah Winfrey that the relentless abuse had been a "large part" of their decision-making process, per BBC News.
In recent years, the Sussexes have fought hard against misinformation, with Meghan even emerging victorious after suing Associated Newspapers for breach of privacy when they published a private letter she'd sent her estranged father (via The Guardian). Plainly speaking, the beleaguered couple need all the positive press they can get, which is why it's so heartening to see one of Harry's friends flying the flag for them.
The duke's polo teammate gushed about his sweet family
Prince Harry's long-time pal and fellow polo player is making it clear that he and Meghan Markle belong together. People notes Ignacio "Nacho" Figueras competed alongside the Duke of Sussex earlier this week at the Sentebale Polo Cup in Colorado — the event which marked the competitive way Harry paid tribute to Princess Diana — as well as alongside him on the Los Padres team, in Santa Barbara.
Figueras shared how Harry always wanted to settle down with the right woman and be a father, confirming, "[My wife] Delfi and I have known Harry for a very long time." The polo player added, "He found an amazing teammate, or partner, in Meghan. They love each other very much; their children are lovely." Further, he relished the opportunity to spend some quality time with his buddy, whom he met through the duke's Sentebale organization, over the past few months.
Figueras noted simply, "I'm very happy for them." The competitive duo has gotten closer through playing for Los Padres, with the Argentinian native noting they've bonded both on and off the field more than ever before. According to Hello! magazine, the Sussexes have a number of close, and notably famous, friends in California, with whom they feel comfortable sharing their new life in the US. It's clear, though, Figueras and the duke share a deeper connection thanks to their strong family values.
Royal biographers took aim at Meghan and Harry's relationship
Ignacio "Nacho" Figueras' comments couldn't have come at a better time, since the repercussions from Tom Bower's explosive biography are still being felt. According to Insider, in "Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War between the Windsors," Bower claimed that Prince Harry's childhood friends thought he was crazy to even date Meghan Markle in the first place, particularly after she challenged them during a raucous boys' weekend.
He writes, "Their jokes involving sexism, feminism and transgender people ricocheted around the living-rooms and dining-rooms. Without hesitation, Meghan challenged every guest whose conversation contravened her values." Bower continued, "According to some of Harry's friends, again and again she reprimanded them about the slightest inappropriate nuance. Nobody was exempt." Thus, Meghan was considered humorless.
The author also contended that the Duchess of Sussex originally headed to London with the intention of securing herself a high-profile man, to further increase her own profile (via The Sun). Royal expert Robert Lacey, who penned "Battle of Brothers: William and Harry — The Inside Story of a Family in Tumult" also asserted, per The Daily Mail, that Harry's friends pointed to a "combination of self-promotion and self-pity that characterizes Meghan."