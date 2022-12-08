Prince Harry Makes A Bold New Claim About His Upbringing With King Charles
Ever since he and his wife Meghan Markle defected from the royal family, in early 2020, Prince Harry's relationship with his father, King Charles, has gone from bad to worse. In fact, just last month, Charles gifted himself a Harry snub for his birthday. As Reuters reported at the time, the newly-crowned sovereign asked the British parliament to allow his brother, Prince Edward, and sister, Princess Anne, to become Counsellors of State, thereby pushing the Duke of Sussex to the bottom of the list.
It doesn't exactly help matters that Harry now lives full-time in the States, so he wouldn't feasibly be able to step in for his father if required (via BBC News). Even so, royal experts believe King Charles and Prince Harry's relationship isn't over, especially because "the king is keen to keep the door open," as royal insiders told Richard Eden. The commentator reassured viewers watching the Daily Mail Plus talk show "Palace Confidential" that all is not lost for them just yet. However, Charles may reconsider his position after he hears Harry's latest comments.
The Duke of Sussex revealed he wasn't raised by his father
Prince Harry's rift with the royal family shows no signs of being mended any time soon. The Daily Mail reports the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a series of jabs at Harry's family in their new Netflix series "Harry & Meghan," including voicing their annoyance at Buckingham Palace's unwillingness to take part in it. At one point, the prince even claimed that he was "literally brought up" by another family entirely, in Africa, where Harry spent a significant amount of time in his late teens and early twenties following the death of his mother, Princess Diana.
Seemingly doubling down on this assertion, Harry described himself as his "mother's son," echoing comments he made previously. During an interview with People, earlier this year, the Duke of Sussex expressed his hope that Diana would be proud of the man he'd become and the work he was doing, particularly with the Invictus Games. "I certainly hope and believe everything I do makes her proud," Harry said.
He continued, "In the 12 short years I was lucky enough to have with her, I saw and felt the energy and lift she got from helping others, no matter their background, ailment or status. Her life and theirs was better for it, however short theirs or hers was." Notably, the prince added: "I honor my mother in everything I do. I am my mother's son."