Prince Harry Makes A Bold New Claim About His Upbringing With King Charles

Prince Harry's rift with the royal family shows no signs of being mended any time soon. The Daily Mail reports the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a series of jabs at Harry's family in their new Netflix series "Harry & Meghan," including voicing their annoyance at Buckingham Palace's unwillingness to take part in it. At one point, the prince even claimed that he was "literally brought up" by another family entirely, in Africa, where Harry spent a significant amount of time in his late teens and early twenties following the death of his mother, Princess Diana.

Seemingly doubling down on this assertion, Harry described himself as his "mother's son," echoing comments he made previously. During an interview with People, earlier this year, the Duke of Sussex expressed his hope that Diana would be proud of the man he'd become and the work he was doing, particularly with the Invictus Games. "I certainly hope and believe everything I do makes her proud," Harry said.

He continued, "In the 12 short years I was lucky enough to have with her, I saw and felt the energy and lift she got from helping others, no matter their background, ailment or status. Her life and theirs was better for it, however short theirs or hers was." Notably, the prince added: "I honor my mother in everything I do. I am my mother's son."