How Meghan Markle Rubbed Kate Middleton The Wrong Way When They First Met

When Meghan Markle stepped onto the scene with her beau Prince Harry, some royal watchers were ready to see them take on the world alongside Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton. The foursome appeared to be ready team up and take on the world together, as a unit, but it didn't take long for those warm and fuzzy feelings to deteriorate. For years now, there have been rumors that the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex don't get along, according to Us Weekly. Although neither woman has outwardly come forward to say that they despise the other, it became clear that their relationship wasn't as strong as it could have been.

From rumors that Prince William didn't approve of Markle and was worried about her joining the royal family to Markle and Middleton's differing perspectives on who made who cry over bridesmaids dresses ahead of Markle's May 2018 wedding (via Marie Claire), the media has done a fine job at drawing a line in the sand between the two.

And while things seemed to be okay between Markle and Middleton early on, there was something that may have not sat right with the Princess of Wales when she first met Harry's girlfriend way back when — and Markle is talking about it.