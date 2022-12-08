How Meghan Markle Rubbed Kate Middleton The Wrong Way When They First Met
When Meghan Markle stepped onto the scene with her beau Prince Harry, some royal watchers were ready to see them take on the world alongside Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton. The foursome appeared to be ready team up and take on the world together, as a unit, but it didn't take long for those warm and fuzzy feelings to deteriorate. For years now, there have been rumors that the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex don't get along, according to Us Weekly. Although neither woman has outwardly come forward to say that they despise the other, it became clear that their relationship wasn't as strong as it could have been.
From rumors that Prince William didn't approve of Markle and was worried about her joining the royal family to Markle and Middleton's differing perspectives on who made who cry over bridesmaids dresses ahead of Markle's May 2018 wedding (via Marie Claire), the media has done a fine job at drawing a line in the sand between the two.
And while things seemed to be okay between Markle and Middleton early on, there was something that may have not sat right with the Princess of Wales when she first met Harry's girlfriend way back when — and Markle is talking about it.
Meghan Markle revealed what surprised her about the royal family
On December 8, Netflix released the first three episodes of a six-part documentary called "Harry & Meghan." The series gives viewers an inside look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's lives from their own perspectives and offers them an opportunity to tell their own story, which they say has not previously been allowed. During one episode, Markle recalled the first time that she met the Prince and Princess of Wales. "When Will and Kate came over and I was meeting her for the first time I remember I was in ripped jeans, I was bare foot. Like I was a hugger, I have always been a hugger I didn't realize that is really jarring for a lot of Brits," she explained.
Markle went on to say that it was in these moments that she "started to understand" that the royal family carried on in such a way that there was no informality behind closed doors. "That was surprising to me," she said.