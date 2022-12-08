The Subtle Way Meghan Markle Honored Princess Diana Ahead Of Netflix Doc

Just ahead of their Netflix docuseries, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a glamourous appearance at the Ripple of Hope Gala as recipients of the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award. Other honorees included President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine and late NBA star Bill Russell.

Some royal commentators view Harry and Meghan's award as an insult to King Charles III. However, Kerry Kennedy, niece of former President John F. Kennedy, was confident in her choice. "They went to the oldest institution in UK history and told them what they were doing was wrong, that they couldn't have structural racism within the institution, that they could not maintain a misunderstanding about mental health," Kennedy explained (via Insider).

At the event, Meghan was candid about the reasons she discussed her mental health challenges with Oprah. "I made the decision to just say 'if my experience can help someone else not feel the same way or to know that there's hope, then it's worth every second of whatever comes with it,'" the duchess explained (via The Telegraph). Meghan's mother-in-law, the late Princess Diana, felt similarly. During the 1990s, Diana opened up about her struggle with bulimia in multiple interviews. According to Time, the princess' frank approach boosted awareness and caused a notable increase in treatment rates. Besides her willingness to get personal about mental health, there was another subtle way Meghan honored Diana.