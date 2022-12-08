Twitter Has Its Proof Meghan And Harry Were Going To Tell Their Story All Along

After months of anticipation, the wait is finally over — the first three episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell documentary "Harry & Meghan" are now available. We could practically hear the cheers from fans all around the world when Netflix released the docu-series on December 8.

With the release of the documentary and all the juicy details about royal life that Meghan and Harry revealed, many are awaiting news about how royals will react to the claims made by the Sussexes in "Harry & Meghan." Tensions between the families were already high when Harry and Meghan departed from the royal family, and things only got worse with the news of both the docu-series and Harry's memoir, "Spare," coming out in early 2023 (via The New York Times). According to Mirror, royals have apparently been having "crisis talks" in preparation for damage control since the trailer was released. If the royal family feels disrespected, King Charles III might even diss Harry and Meghan by leaving them off his coronation guest list next year.

Even though we don't have official responses from the royal family just yet, that didn't stop Twitter from reacting to "Harry & Meghan," and many have harsh critiques for the Sussexes.