Royal Expert Predicts King Charles Will Give The Ultimate Diss To Harry And Meghan

The ongoing friction between King Charles and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is not your average father-son squabble. Not only is it heartbreaking to see the family still divided after Queen Elizabeth's death, it also casts the royals in a bad light at a time when many are wondering if "The Firm" is even relevant anymore. As King Charles settles into his new position as monarch, he appears to be unfazed by the doings of his younger son, per The U.S. Sun. He has yet to comment personally on Harry's upcoming memoir or the Netflix documentary that promises to give an honest account of the Sussexes' lives as royals. Yet insiders are murmuring that this may all change before long. The king and William, Prince of Wales, are said to be in "crisis talks" about the Netflix series, debating whether to prepare a response to anything negative Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, might say about the palace (via The Mirror).

Supporters of the royals believe Charles has been patient long enough. More drastic measures are needed, they say, to send the message to the Sussexes that they're doing more harm than good by speaking out. Even Paul Burrell, the former butler to Princess Diana, has said that Harry and Meghan should be stripped of their titles so they can't capitalize on their connection to the palace (via Twitter). Yet another expert is predicting that the king may leave the couple off a very important guest list next year.