Jonathan Bennett Pitches A Hallmark Christmas Movie With His Mean Girls Co-Stars — Exclusive

On whether Bennett wants to do a Hallmark Christmas movie with Lohan or any of the other "Mean Girls" cast, he said, "I am 100% down to do a Christmas movie with anyone from 'Mean Girls.' I'm praying and waiting for the day that Lacey Chabert and I get to reunite on camera in a Christmas movie."

Bennett isn't just hoping it happens, either. He's brought it up to The Powers That Be — so fingers crossed. Bennett said, "I keep putting it out there to the network to find the right project for that, but I would always love to do a movie with Lindsay Lohan. There's never a time I don't want to do a movie with Lindsay Lohan."

Bennett even has a loose idea of the movie's plot starring all three cast members. "What's funny is that I wouldn't want to fall in love [with Lohan's character] because the world's seen us do that. It would be different — maybe we play brother and sister, best friends, something different than us falling in love because they've already watched us [do that]," he pitched. "Maybe I fall in love with Lacey Chabert on camera, because she was a friend on "Mean Girls," and we flip it. I don't know."

Okay, "Mean Girls" fans. Okay, who wants to start a petition to make this happen?

"The Holiday Sitter" premieres Sunday, December 11 at 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 p.m. CT) on Hallmark.