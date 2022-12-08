Meghan Markle Reveals Royal Life Wasn't Always So Dramatic In Netflix Doc

By now, you've probably heard that the first three episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell documentary have been released on Netflix. Of course, "Harry & Meghan" features many of emotional moments. In the first episode of the docu-series, Meghan is asked why she wanted to make the film. She responds by saying that she hopes it will "let people have a bit more of a glimpse into what's happened and also who we are."

Like so many modern couples, Harry revealed that he met his wife while scrolling through Instagram. According to the Netflix documentary, he was captivated by a photo his friend posted of Meghan with the infamous Snapchat dog filter. A few emails later, and the rest, as they say, is history. And we are having fun learning about the history of this beautiful couple.

While tensions between the royal family are high and drama seemingly surrounds their every move, they revealed that their life wasn't always so newsworthy.