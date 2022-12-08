Meghan Markle Reveals Royal Life Wasn't Always So Dramatic In Netflix Doc
By now, you've probably heard that the first three episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell documentary have been released on Netflix. Of course, "Harry & Meghan" features many of emotional moments. In the first episode of the docu-series, Meghan is asked why she wanted to make the film. She responds by saying that she hopes it will "let people have a bit more of a glimpse into what's happened and also who we are."
Like so many modern couples, Harry revealed that he met his wife while scrolling through Instagram. According to the Netflix documentary, he was captivated by a photo his friend posted of Meghan with the infamous Snapchat dog filter. A few emails later, and the rest, as they say, is history. And we are having fun learning about the history of this beautiful couple.
While tensions between the royal family are high and drama seemingly surrounds their every move, they revealed that their life wasn't always so newsworthy.
Meghan's first Christmas with the royal family was a dream come true
Getting along with your in-laws is always tough, and Meghan Markle had an extra difficult time integrating into the royal family. But according to her, things weren't always so tense. In Episode 3 of "Harry & Meghan," the Duchess of Sussex revealed that she spent her first Christmas season in Sandringham with Harry's family back in 2017, calling it "amazing." Meghan said, "It's just like a big family like I always wanted... And there was just this constant movement and energy and fun." She got along well with Prince Philip, whom she sat next to during Christmas dinner.
She shared in the documentary that she had very little knowledge about the royal activities and duties, but she did well nonetheless. Unfortunately, things did not stay drama-free for the happy couple, as the series promises to cover the racist comments and hostility in the media soon after they got together (via CBS News).
While many fans are applauding Harry and Meghan's bravery for sharing their stories, others feel that their motives might not be genuine. Now that Twitter seemingly has proof that Harry and Meghan were planning to tell their story even before they separated from the royal family, critics have been raising questions about how true their narratives are.